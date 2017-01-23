Pet Licenses see Price Change

Changes to the new Animal Control Bylaw took effect January 2, 2017.

Among those changes were some slight increases to the fees for cat and dog licenses.

Dog License fees:

Male & Female Dogs: $60.00.

Neutered & Spayed Dogs: $35.00.

Vicious Dog: $250.

Foster Dog: No Fee.

Service Dog: No Fee.

Replacement License Tag: $10.00.

Cat License fees:

Male & Female Cat: $30.00.

Neutered & Spayed Cats: $15.00.

Foster Cat: No Fee.

Replacement License Tag: $10.00

*Cat licenses are being offered for free until April 1st, 2017.

For more information, visit the City of Airdrie website.

