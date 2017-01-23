Hefty Fines for Poachers and Public Land Abuse

  • Print
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are hoping Cochrane and area community members will store the 'Report A Poacher' phone number on their cell phones.

In a fairly new initiative, people who see abuse of Public Lands can call 1-800-642-3800 and report what they see to a Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Officer.

Extra eyes and ears for enforcement officers will help keep abuse down, protect fish and wildlife populations, as well as protect the environmental integrity of the land and creek beds.

Brendan Cox, Justice and Solicitor General, Public Affairs Officer said if you weren't aware, fines can be quite steep.

"Violations under the Public Lands Administration Act can result in up to $25,000 in fines per offense."

Jason MacDonald experienced an expensive joyride on June 8, 2016.

Cox said an officer was conducting checks along the Waiparous Creek which is a critical habitat for endangered West Slope Cutthroat Trout and Bull Trout, when he noticed a black Jeep was driving on the shore of the creek designated for quad use only.

"During the stop, the officer also learned the driver had a suspended license and multiple warrants, so he was arrested and the vehicle was seized for 30 days."

The public lands infraction became an expensive one for MacDonald who was fined $4000 for driving in the bed and shore of the creek, $1000 for driving without a licence, and an vehicle impound fee of $2200.

Cox said whether you see an incident in person or through social media call 1-800-642-3800 so officers can investigate.

 

