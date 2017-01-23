Richards Optimistic of PC Leadership Race

Kevin O'Leary announced he was entering the race for leadership of the PC Party on Wednesday, January 18.

As the field begins to set, the options are beginning to come clear, and Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards has a lot of hope.

"We've got a lot of great candidates in that race, and I think people now that they kinda know what the field and that race looks like, they're gonna take a good look at all the candidates," said Richards.

Richards feels that the publicity O'Leary brings will benefit the Conservatives:

"It's certainly drawing some interest to the race, and that's a good thing."

As frustration with the Liberals begins to grow here in Alberta, Richards has met some angry constituents:

"If I was Justin Trudeau right now, I would be wanting to avoid Alberta, because I'll tell you, they're angry."

The Conservatives will vote for their leadership in May, and then focus will shift to the federal election in 2019.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]