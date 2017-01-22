Outdoor Rinks Not Close to Closing

Even though Airdrie is in the middle of Chinook season, Kevin Brinson with the Parks Department says there will still be plenty of time to use the outdoor rinks.

Brinson said that when the weather starts to get warm, they don't flood the rinks, but they do check and maintain them every morning. That usually means a once over with a zamboni.

"First thing in the morning we will take the zamboni out. We don't do a scrape, we just do kind of a scratch the surface type of thing. Just enough to get any of the bumps or anything that might be a hazard. We do inspections every day on them, every morning."

Brinson explained that they will flood the ice if the temperature drops. They keep the rinks open until the ice has melted away on the last one in the city.

"If it does get cold again, we just start building it up by flooding it and keep maintaining. And then when the last little bit of ice is off of it, basically Mother Nature wins," Brinson said with a chuckle.

