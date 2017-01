Police in Airdrie are inviting you to dance and donate to a good cause.

The Airdrie RCMP Regimental Ball is taking place on March 11. proceeds from the tickets will go to benefit the Airdrie & District Victim's Assisstance Society and Airdrie Citizens on Patrol.

Early bird tickets are onsale now. Ticket prices will jump on February 1.

