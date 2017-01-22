MP Richards Hears Constituents' Concerns

Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards had good turnout at a series of pre-budget consultations throughout the riding on January 16 and 18.

Richards said his constituents are frustrated by a lack of federal support, increased taxes, and talk of phasing out oil sands.

"People are really upset and angry right now, they are asking me to speak up and be their voice. I can assure everyone that is exactly what I will be doing."

The round table discussions brought out more people than normal. Richards said no matter concerns raised by residents of Banff and Airdrie were the same.

"Sometimes it can be different from community to community because there is different economic realities but right now it was a very unified message, very consistent, people are really concerned right now."

Among ideas brought forth at the pre-budget consultation was the suggestion of either a balanced budget legislation so that government spending doesn't get out of control or a stricter budget. Another suggestion was promoting the environmental safety of Canadian oil rather than importing oil with lower environmental standards.

Richards will take concerns forward to the Finance Minister. In the meantime, he is still accepting feedback through www.blakerichards.ca.

