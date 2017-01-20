Economic Development Unveils New Microsite

The City of Airdrie's Economic Development team unveiled a new tool for local businesses on January 19.

Economic Development partnered with Local Intel, a Calgary startup, to build a microsite for Airdrie entrepreneurs.

"We had a couple of meetings with them, really loved what they were doing with Calgary Economic Development, and partnered up with them to create our own microsite tool," said Shay Barker with Economic Development.

Barker said the microsite includes plenty of data about Airdrie's business climate, such as demographics, industry specific info, and much more.

"There's going to be quite a bit of information, sort of everything you need as you're building your business plan or looking to make a more educated choice in setting up shop in Airdrie."

Barker believes that the microsite's primary benefit is that it will serve as a one-stop shop for business information in Airdrie.

"We hear that it's challenging for people to find relevant and easy to use information, so we think that this site is really going to be a useful tool."

Access the microsite here.

