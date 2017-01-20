Stay Safe on Skating Surfaces

With the recent warm weather, it's important to stay safe if you go skating on natural ice surfaces.

According to Kevin Brinson with Airdrie's Parks Department, ice in Nose Creek Park and Summerhill is fifteen inches thick, while ice in Waterstone is a little thinner with some air pockets and flowing water.

The City will clear natural ice surfaces if they are thicker than ten inches. The City checks ice thickness every Tuesday.

While Brinson said he can't decide for anyone if it is safe to skate, he did suggest phoning the City or checking their website for ice thickness before heading out on the pond. Brinson also said to also skate with a partner and always avoid ice if you see water.

