Week One of Garland Trial Comes to a Close

The first week of the Douglas Garland murder trial came to an end on January 20.

Day five of the trial started with the testimony of Sgt. Lynn Gallen, an expert in footwear and footprints. Sgt. Gallen testified about footprints found at the crime scene.

Next, Detective Mike Shute took the stand. Det. Shute was a part of Operation Amber in July 2014, the police name of the investigation of the three missing victims. Shute described the arrest of Douglas Garland.

The trial will resume on Monday, January 23 at 10:00am.

