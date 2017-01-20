STARS Respond to Gravel Truck Rollover

A section of 8th Street/RR 11 was closed off this afternoon as emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident.

Around 1:00pm, a gravel truck rolled over in the ditch just before Highway 566. Emergency crews and STARS air ambulance were dispatched to the scene where the male driver was trapped in the cab of the truck. The driver was stuck in the cab for a prolonged period of time, but Airdrie EMS paramedics were able to communicate with the man and eventually extract him.

The man was airlifted to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and the possibility of internal injuries.

The road reopened around 2:30pm.

