Millions of Canadians witnessed Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th, including a couple Airdrie politicians.

MP Blake Richards says he'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Canada-US relations under the new administration.

"It remains to be seen at this point. Obviously the important thing is that our Government needs to be engaging with the new administration and we need to make sure that our interest are put forward."

On the Provincial side, MLA Angela Pitt is also playing the waiting game and is wishing the best for Alberta's needs.

"At the end of the day I hope that Trump and Alberta can have a good relationship and get a pipeline built and not introduce any tarrifs on our products going into the US."

