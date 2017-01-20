MLA Anxious Of New Cabinet Roles

The recent cabinet shuffle in the Alberta NDP isn't sitting well with MLA Angela Pitt.

Pitt and the opposition Wildrose Party aren't satisfied with the renamed Social Services Ministry led by MLA Irfan Sabir.

"It's actually really shocking to see that this Human Services Minister is still in cabinet, not necessarily directly in the child intervention system file, but he's still close to it. It's a bad move."

Pitt says her party demanded Sabir's resignation after an Emergency Debate last fall regarding the treatment of children in kinship care.

When it comes to the other positions, Pitt says she's open to the change.

"Something's got to change, Something's got to be done. Sometimes changing the person at the top is what needs to be done."

