Raising The Tax Again?

Local smoke shops don't like it but some groups in Alberta want the Tobacco Tax to go up...again.

The Smoke Free Alberta campaign wants the tax to increase with the revenues put towards non-smoking initiatives.

"Currently right now, the Alberta Government raises about just over $1 Billion a year in Tobacco Tax revenue," says Angeline Weber with the Canadian Cancer Society, "Unfortunately not one dime of that goes into reducing or preventing tobacco use."

Weber says the drive for this increase comes from the new Carbon Tax.

"The line share of that Carbon Levy is going into Carbon reduction, so whatever is good for carbon reduction should be good for tobacco reduction which is focused on improving the health of Albertans."

Those who work in Airdrie's tobacco stores have said they're not a fan of any more increases to that tax.

