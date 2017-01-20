  • Print
There was much to talk about on Wednesday (Jan 18) for the State Of The County address.

Reeve Greg Boelke spoke to the Airdrie Chamber of Commerce and said that 2016 brought some big moments.

"The construction of the New Horizon Mall, the expansion of the Cross Iron Mills food centre, the fact that there's the start of a hotel...the groundbreaking on our new administration building."

Boelke says he is looking forward to 2017 but says there are challenges ahead.

"The biggest issue we have I think facing us at the present time is these Provincially mandate growth management boards...it essentially will be looking after planning and land use development in the region, through a plan that they want everyone to have input on"

Boelke says the boards will most likely consist of non elected officials making decisions for an elected County.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

