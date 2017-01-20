Distracted Drivers are Getting Hit in the Wallet

Airdrie RCMP and Municipal Enforcement have been out in full force catching distracted drivers and people not wearing their seatbelts.

Operations were run over the weekend of January 13-15, as well as in the afternoon of January 18.

Cst. Jennifer Weedmark said both operations proved to be successful.

"We're always able to find violators on these operations. We're just hoping that the more we get out there, the more people will realize that distracted driving is serious, and not wearing your seatbelt is also serious."

Cst. Weedmark said during the January 18 operation, 22 tickets were handed our in an hour and a half, underlining the need for these operations.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]