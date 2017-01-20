Be Prepared to Stop

Intersections on Eighth Street will soon have new traffic lights.

"The traffic signals are part of the capital project for the Eighth Street widening that occurred this past summer," said Ken Velcic, Municipal Engineering Technologist with the City of Airdrie. "There will be four new traffic signals in total, starting from Prairie Springs Drive-Coopers Link down to Hillcrest Way."

Velcic said the traffic signals should be installed and operational by February 15; the only thing that will delay the project is weather.

