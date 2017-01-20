City of Airdrie Wants Youth Feedback

The City of Airdrie wants to hear from youth in the community.

A Youth Needs Assessment Survey has been created and launched on the City of Airdrie website. Clay Aragon, Team Leader for Social Planning and Community Development, said he hopes anyone aged 15 to 24 years old will take part in the survey.

"We want to get information from youth and be able to see how they want to be engaged, and what do they want their community to be in terms of being a youth friendly city."

According to Aragon, the survey takes around thirty minutes to complete but he hopes the time commitment won't be an obstacle.

"It's a fairly lengthy survey for good reasons. We really want to get feedback from youth and how they really see their community."

The survey is anonymous and can be found here.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]