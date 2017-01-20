Day Four of Garland Trial Hears from Expert Locksmith

Day four of the Douglas Garland murder trial wrapped up just after 3:33 pm on January 19.

The day began with Garland's defense team cross-examining Cst. Derek Alexon, who testified for much of Wednesday about gathering evidence and taking photographs at the crime scenes at the home of victims Alvin and Kathy Liknes and at Garland's family's acreage near Airdrie.

The jury was dismissed for a lengthy break while Justice Gates decided on a legal issue dealing with the next witness. The jury was brought back in around 1:15pm.

The court than heard from Monte Salway, a master locksmith based out of Indiana, who testified about two holes found in the lock and pinpad of the Liknes' home.

Following Salway's testimony, Cst. Craig Adolph took the stand to testify about his seizure of the lock from the Liknes' home, as well as Garland's pickup truck. He was not cross-examined.

Finally, Cst. Brian Clark testified. Clark is a member of Calgary Police Service's cyber-investigation unit. He discussed electronic evidence found at the crime scene. He also was not cross-examined.

Following Cst. Clark's testimony, court was dismissed for the day. The trial will resume tomorrow with the testimony of a footprint and footwear expert.

