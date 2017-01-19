Easing Traffic Woes For Hockey Fans

Imagine adding up to 10,000 more people to a small town in one weekend.

The Town of Cochrane is coming up with plans to help mitigate traffic congestion for Hometown Hockey on February 12th.

Suzanne Gaida, Town of Cochrane, Senior Manager Community Services, says a local committee has been created to look at traffic accommodation and shuttles for the event.

Gaida adds shuttle buses will also be coming from many Cochrane communities to help keep local people off the roads coming to the event.

"It is going to be busy, there is nothing we can say about it. When we talked to Home Town they estimate 5-8000 people over the weekend coming to the event."

Hometown Hockey rocks Cochrane on February 12th