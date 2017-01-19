Beiseker Border Collie Brought Home

Angie, a Beiseker border collie that was missing for three weeks, was been brought home safely on January 19.

According to Cpl. Curtis Peters, Angie ran away when her owners were involved in a car accident on December 23.

Angie had been seen since, but avoided anyone trying to bring her home. Cpl. Peters said that a creative method was used to get Angie home.

"One of the friends of the family suggested taking her kennel out there near the area where she was last seen and leaving a blanket and some things that kind of smelled of her family and reminded her of home in the kennel. That idea worked. They left it out there last night, and then she was there the very next day, curled up on her blanket and waiting to be found."

