No Plans In Sight For 566

It can stress you out and put extra time on your daily commute.

During his State of the County address on January 18th, Rocky View Reeve Greg Boelke was asked about the future of Highway 566, especially when it comes to the QE II and Range Road 11.

"It was on a three year work plan for the Province and for some reason and for some reason, a couple years ago it got bumped."

Boelke says the Provincial plan called for an upgrade to the QE II exit and a Traffic Circle to 566 and Range Road 11, but right now nothing is in the works.

"It's only going to get worse as Calgary builds out on the south side of 566. It will have to be addressed and the Province is gonna have to come to the plate."

Boelke and the County will continue to push the Government for what they say is a desperately needed change.

