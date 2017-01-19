"Kicking Us When We're Down"

Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards isn't happy with the Prime Minister's thoughts on the oil sands.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada needs to phase out the oil sands, which Richards and other groups are criticizing.

Richards says that people in Airdrie and across Alberta are already struggling with high unemployment, a Provincial Carbon tax and a future National Carbon levy.

The MP went so far as to equate the comments and past decisions to the National Energy Program, instituted by the late Pierre Elliot Trudeau.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]