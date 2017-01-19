Shoot a Text to 911

If you have hearing loss, or speech impairments, you can now text 911.

"It's really a great step into the future for people who may have communication issues." said Deputy Fire Chief Linda Maason.

If you wish to use the feature you must pre-register by contacting your wireless provider. A call must also be placed first before texting can be used.

"They now have the capability like most of us to call 911 on their mobile device, which of course allows us to respond that much quicker, and provide that same level of service to all citizens."

For more information, you can visit the Text With 911 website.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]