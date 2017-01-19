Airdrie Full of Available Family Doctors

If you're looking for a family doctor here in Airdrie, you're in luck.

According to Highland Primary Care Network, Airdrie is currently home to 24 doctors accepting new patients.

"Having a family doctor is ideal, because it really situates you for every thing life can throw at you," said Micheline Ninnock, Executive Director, Highland Primary Care Network.

Ninnock added that family doctors are not just for when you're feeling sick, but are also good for preventative healthcare.

There are a number of things to consider when looking for a family doctor, including gender, convenience, and accessibility.

"Convenience should play a factor, so if you can find a family doctor that's close to where you live, that sounds a little obvious, but access is important."

You can find a list of doctors that are accepting patients at the Highland Primary Care Network website.

