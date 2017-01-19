VIDEO: We Are Hockeyville

  • Print
Airdrie's love of hockey was on full display, Wednesday, January 18. 

Meadowbrook Middle School teamed up with the Facebook group, Airdrie Dads for a massive street hockey tournament. 

"We lucked out with some amazing weather, and the turn out is mind blowing to us," said Marc Smith, Airdrie Dads.

The event was all in support of Airdrie's bid for Kraft Hockeyville, which Airdrie Dads has spearheaded. 

Students and staff faced off against Airdrie Dad members, as well as a few more local supporters. 

"I really believe their bid's gonna be successful, and whether we win or lose, it's just great to see the community come together for a great event like this," said Mayor Peter Brown. 

Airdrie was a Kraft Hockeyville finalist back in 2006, but lost to Salmon River, Nova Scotia.

You can show your support by sending videos and pictures for the submission video to [email protected]

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

