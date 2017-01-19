Evidence Gatherer Testifies in Day Three of Garland Trial

Day three of the Douglas Garland trial wrapped up just before 5:00 pm on January 18.

Forensic crime scene photographer and evidence gatherer Cst. Derek Alexon testified for most of the afternoon.

Alexon described in chilling detail the process of collecting evidence from the graphic crime scenes at the home of the victims and from Garland's parent' farm.

Alexon will be cross-examined first thing Thursday (January 19) morning when court resumes.

