A little relief made it to local pumps after another fuel price drop.

Most stations in Airdrie are selling at 102 c/litre as of January 18th.

The fuel price held steady for most of January at 104, after the huge jump on New Year's Day from the Provincial Carbon Tax.

The 102 c/litre is on par with the Alberta average of 103 and the National average of 110.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]