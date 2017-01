For the love of Camping, another RV Store is on it's way to Airdrie.

Ironwood Builders in Rocky View confirmed that a building being constructed on Kingsview Road will house a branch of Western RV.

That road is already home to other other RV Dealerships: Fraserway and Traveland.

No word yet on the completion date for the new building.

