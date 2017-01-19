  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

At the Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, the RVS Literacy Team presented an update on the progress of the Rocky View Literacy Numeracy Initiative.

The team, comprised of Jody Moore, Julie Vaillancourt and Susan Rudakoff, filled in the school board on the purpose of the framework and its development thus far.

"The framework is being utilized to facilitate best practice and provide resources and professional learning for teachers, coaches, and administrators across the school division," explained Moore.

At this point, the team has worked side by side with teachers and in classrooms to build the kindergarten to grade four portion of the framework. According to Moore, they'll now turn their focus to older grade levels.

"Next year's focus will be primarily looking to support the K-4 but also to move into the 5-9 realm, and then the following year the focus will be the implementation at a high school level."

Vaillancourt will also be working to translate the framework into French and find resources in that language for French Immersion schools in Rocky View.

One aspect of the framework that was highlighted was making literacy visible in the school division, a piece that Rudakoff said they are proud of.

"We're really excited about our hastag. It's #RVSlit and we're using that to promote different practices that we're observing taking place around the division, and also using it to share out resources that we're coming across that will help support the framework moving forward."

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Evidence Gatherer Testifies in Day Three of Garland Trial

Day three of the Douglas Garland trial wrapped up just before 5:00 pm on January 18.

Airdrie Full of Available Family Doctors

If you're looking for a family doctor here in Airdrie, you're in luck.

RVS Hears Progress on Literacy Framework

At the Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, the RVS Literacy Team presented an update on the progress of the Rocky View Literacy Numeracy Initiative.

VIDEO: We Are Hockeyville

Airdrie's love of hockey was on full display, Wednesday, January 18.

Pet-tential Dog Park in the Works

A new dog park is being developed in Cochrane.

Gas Prices Slowly Drop

A little relief made it to local pumps after another fuel price drop.

Campers Rejoice!

For the love of Camping, another RV Store is on it's way to Airdrie.

New Study Looks At Depression Among Youth

A new study from Statistics Canada released on January 18, takes a look at depression rates in teens and young adults.

Jumping Rates Not A Big Concern

You may be biting you nails after hearing about the upcoming changes to mortgage insurance rates.

What Do You Want To See Downtown?

Could the lights be greater when you're in downtown Airdrie?

Challenges Ahead For Education

Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer is enjoying her new position in the Wildrose Party.

Cochrane Makes Top 40 List

Country Living Magazine clearly has exceptional taste.

Police on the Lookout for Meat Thief

Airdrie police are looking into a theft at No Frills from December 8.

Police Investigate Construction Site Mischief

Airdrie RCMP are still looking into a mischief case from late October.

No Parking Signs get the Red Light

Airdrie City Council was presented with a report from the Traffic Advisory Committee on Monday, January 16.

RVS Revises Transportation Policy

The Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, included the first reading of a revised Transportation policy for the school division.

Garland Trial Continues

The trial of former Airdronian Douglas Garland is already starting to intensify.

Let's Paint Cochrane Red

Cochrane and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping Cochranites will 'Paint the Town Red.'

Rubber hits the road for Cochrane RCMP

Criminals are getting increasingly brave with a theft off the front porch of a home in Cochrane.

Looking To Identify

Cochrane RCMP are seeking your assistance in locating two men in connection to a theft from Shoppers Drug Mart.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

RCMP Investigate Series of B&E's

Morning Vehicle Thefts Shock Town of Cochrane

Four-Legged Volunteers Needed in Airdrie

RCMP Spread Message of Intersection Safety

Snowbirds Just Want To Fly

Week Begins with Road Closure

Mayor For A Day Returns

Former Airdronian Faces One of 2017's Biggest Trials

Icy Roads On The Weekend

Local Business Falls Victim on Friday the 13th

Airdronians Search For Answers Within

The Bigger, the Better

RCMP Seeks To Diversify Through Hiring

Red Kettles Bring in Over A Million

A Once In A Century Opportunity

City Hopes You'll Pick Up The Phone

Consulting the Public, Can Cochrane Do Better?

Business Addresses Miscalculation

RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Little Mail Equals Little Waste

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Tween one: Iron Chef Friday

20 January 2017 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Community Wellness: Finding Balance

26 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Meal

27 January 2017 6:00 pm

Airdrie Victory Church, Airdrie





Login