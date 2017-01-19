RVS Hears Progress on Literacy Framework

At the Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, the RVS Literacy Team presented an update on the progress of the Rocky View Literacy Numeracy Initiative.

The team, comprised of Jody Moore, Julie Vaillancourt and Susan Rudakoff, filled in the school board on the purpose of the framework and its development thus far.

"The framework is being utilized to facilitate best practice and provide resources and professional learning for teachers, coaches, and administrators across the school division," explained Moore.

At this point, the team has worked side by side with teachers and in classrooms to build the kindergarten to grade four portion of the framework. According to Moore, they'll now turn their focus to older grade levels.

"Next year's focus will be primarily looking to support the K-4 but also to move into the 5-9 realm, and then the following year the focus will be the implementation at a high school level."

Vaillancourt will also be working to translate the framework into French and find resources in that language for French Immersion schools in Rocky View.

One aspect of the framework that was highlighted was making literacy visible in the school division, a piece that Rudakoff said they are proud of.

"We're really excited about our hastag. It's #RVSlit and we're using that to promote different practices that we're observing taking place around the division, and also using it to share out resources that we're coming across that will help support the framework moving forward."

