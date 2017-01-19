New Study Looks At Depression Among Youth

A new study from Statistics Canada released on January 18, takes a look at depression rates in teens and young adults.

The study revealed that 11% of Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 have experienced depression in their lifetime and 7% dealt with depression in the last year.

Caren Anderson at Community Links said numerous resources exist in Airdrie for people of all ages that suffer from depression, and one of the best is drop-in counseling.

"When people are feeling either depressed or feeling anxious, sometimes it is in that moment and they're really needing someone to talk to in those moments, so that's where drop-in can be really helpful."

Community Links also offers long-term counseling, support groups, and workshops.

The study also showed that 42% of youth who experience depression do seek professional help. Anderson said that their programs do get used.

"Our counselors are very busy, and drop-in is always hopping, but we always have space in the drop-in program in particular, because again it's first come first serve and it's on an ongoing basis."

Anderson hopes that anyone in Airdrie that is struggling with depression will seek help.

"Please, please reach out and ask for help. It's a scary place to be but there are supports out there."

