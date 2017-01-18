  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

You may be biting you nails after hearing about the upcoming changes to mortgage insurance rates.

But according to local advisor Sherry Jenkins, it's not a huge change.

"There's a small increase in the overall monthly cost that a client will pay. Don't see that as being a huge risk to people."

Jenkins says that the increases might only add a couple dollars to the rates, which is a drop in the bucket compared to other changes made by the CMHC.

The increased rates come into effect on March 17th

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Gas Prices Slowly Drop

A little relief made it to local pumps after another fuel price drop.

Campers Rejoice!

For the love of Camping, another RV Store is on it's way to Airdrie.

Jumping Rates Not A Big Concern

You may be biting you nails after hearing about the upcoming changes to mortgage insurance rates.

What Do You Want To See Downtown?

Could the lights be greater when you're in downtown Airdrie?

Challenges Ahead For Education

Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer is enjoying her new position in the Wildrose Party.

Cochrane Makes Top 40 List

Country Living Magazine clearly has exceptional taste.

Police on the Lookout for Meat Thief

Airdrie police are looking into a theft at No Frills from December 8.

Police Investigate Construction Site Mischief

Airdrie RCMP are still looking into a mischief case from late October.

No Parking Signs get the Red Light

Airdrie City Council was presented with a report from the Traffic Advisory Committee on Monday, January 16.

RVS Revises Transportation Policy

The Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, included the first reading of a revised Transportation policy for the school division.

Garland Trial Continues

The trial of former Airdronian Douglas Garland is already starting to intensify.

Let's Paint Cochrane Red

Cochrane and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping Cochranites will 'Paint the Town Red.'

Rubber hits the road for Cochrane RCMP

Criminals are getting increasingly brave with a theft off the front porch of a home in Cochrane.

Looking To Identify

Cochrane RCMP are seeking your assistance in locating two men in connection to a theft from Shoppers Drug Mart.

RCMP Investigate Series of B&E's

A string of break and enters at businesses in the Downtown area are under investigation by the RCMP.

Morning Vehicle Thefts Shock Town of Cochrane

A string of vehicle thefts kept Cochranites on their toes on Monday, January 16th.

Four-Legged Volunteers Needed in Airdrie

The Chestermere Therapy Dog Society is poised to start work in Airdrie.

RCMP Spread Message of Intersection Safety

The RCMP want drivers to know that January is Intersection Safety Month. “Never assume the other drivers are always going to do the right thing at an intersection. You should ALWAYS check for…

Snowbirds Just Want To Fly

Long nights and dreadfully cold temperatures are pushing you and the rest of Airdrie out to the sun.

Week Begins with Road Closure

A section of First Avenue will once again be closed January 16 and 17 as city crews work to repair two more water valves.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Mayor For A Day Returns

Former Airdronian Faces One of 2017's Biggest Trials

Icy Roads On The Weekend

Local Business Falls Victim on Friday the 13th

Airdronians Search For Answers Within

The Bigger, the Better

RCMP Seeks To Diversify Through Hiring

Red Kettles Bring in Over A Million

A Once In A Century Opportunity

City Hopes You'll Pick Up The Phone

Consulting the Public, Can Cochrane Do Better?

Business Addresses Miscalculation

RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Little Mail Equals Little Waste

Last Call For Christmas Trees

Rocky View Begins Early Registration

City Crews Cannot Clear Curb to Curb

Local Transit Discussions Can Start Anytime

Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

Cops on the Lookout for Counterfeit Cash

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Tween one: Iron Chef Friday

20 January 2017 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Community Wellness: Finding Balance

26 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Meal

27 January 2017 6:00 pm

Airdrie Victory Church, Airdrie





Login