Jumping Rates Not A Big Concern

You may be biting you nails after hearing about the upcoming changes to mortgage insurance rates.

But according to local advisor Sherry Jenkins, it's not a huge change.

"There's a small increase in the overall monthly cost that a client will pay. Don't see that as being a huge risk to people."

Jenkins says that the increases might only add a couple dollars to the rates, which is a drop in the bucket compared to other changes made by the CMHC.

The increased rates come into effect on March 17th

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]