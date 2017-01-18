What Do You Want To See Downtown?

Could the lights be greater when you're in downtown Airdrie?

The City of Airdrie is opening up discussions for the future of the Downtown Core.

Mayor Peter Brown and City Council announced on January 16th that a new Visioning Exercise will take place over the next couple months.

The exercise will include focus groups to gather your opinions on what you'd like to see on the Downtown streets.

Find more on the dates and times of this exercise on the City of Airdrie's website.

