Cochrane Makes Top 40 List

Country Living Magazine clearly has exceptional taste.

Earlier this year the New York Times named Canada one of the top travel destinations in the world. Country Living Magazine took that one step further and rated all the charming little towns throughout the country; Cochrane scored very well, placing 3 out of 40 listed.

Hillary Richardson, Cochrane Tourism, Executive Director, says its very gratifying that Cochrane's awareness seems to be building. Richardson says that the unique visitors to the Cochrane Tourism website went from 36,000 in 2015 to just over 50,000 in 2016. 

"There is a little something for everyone. Award winning restaurants, a distillery, and brewery. If you are an outdoor person, we have the pathway systems, we have one of a kind boutiques with wonderful customer service, we have fabulous annual events, festivals, live music, and wonderful artists..."

Richardson says she is expecting a high tourist season in Cochrane this summer.

"As we are all celebrating our 150 in Canada this year, I am expecting we are going to have a bump of proud Canadians, Americans and Europeans coming here to celebrate as well. It is going to be a great summer."

Caleigh Alleyne, Travel Journalist/ On Air Travel Expert for CTV, Global, Breakfast Television was approached by Country Living Magazine to research the best little towns of Canada and that Cochrane was on her radar right away. 

"We looked at towns that fit our guidelines of being small, easy accessible, but having something really unique about them. Cochrane was really interesting in the way you have preserved the western influence."

To read the full article, click here.

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

