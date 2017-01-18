No Parking Signs get the Red Light

Airdrie City Council was presented with a report from the Traffic Advisory Committee on Monday, January 16.

The report analyzed a request from some residents in Luxstone Square, asking that no parking signs be put up.

According to residents, vehicles parked near the entrance of the neighborhood caused problems for traffic, and created dangerous situations for pedestrians.

"In terms of Luxstone Square, the road cross section is a fairly typical residential cross section," said Lorne Stevens, Director of Infrastructure, City of Airdrie.

Research found that the area was no different than many others in the city. It is also believed that adding no parking signs could lead to parking problems elsewhere.

"I see the same challenges at intersections where I live in Stonegate, where you have to go a lot slower to get around things, in particular in the winter time, and I think that's really the message," said Mayor Peter Brown.

For now, the report has been taken for information by Council and no signs will be installed at this time.

