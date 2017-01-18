Police on the Lookout for Meat Thief

Airdrie police are looking into a theft at No Frills from December 8.

According to the RCMP, a man stole $300 worth of various meats from the store and then fled in a black Chrysler 300.

The man is described as light skinned, around 6'0" tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and shoes with bright orange laces.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

