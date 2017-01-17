Let's Paint Cochrane Red

Cochrane and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping Cochranites will 'Paint the Town Red.'

With Rogers Hometown Hockey right around the corner it is time for Cochrane to prepare for this incredible opportunity that will not only showcase Cochrane's love of hockey but also the business community.

The Chamber is hopeful businesses will decorate store fronts in the colour red via posters, streamers, or lights to show support.

Bill Popplewell, President of the Chamber of Commerce, says he hopes Cochrane goes down in history as the best decorated town across Canada.

"It's a tremendous event and a great opportunity, really it's a privilege for Cochrane to be able to have this."

Crews will be coming to Cochrane beginning February 9 and it is at this time for Cochrane to glow red.

There will be a variety of activities going on throughout the town, and population during that time is expected to swell by 6000-10000 people, by Popplewell's estimate.

Popplewell says for the business community, this is a huge boost.

"It could be quite a boost to the economy in town. I think all the restaurants and most of our downtown stores should all be busy with this type of traffic. Any time there is an opportunity like this I would hope our business owners would jump on, do some things, liven up their store, have some staff on and do things like that."

The Town of Cochrane is having posters created for business use which should be available shortly; if you are a business partaking in Paint the Town Red you are asked to email the chamber at [email protected] for an opportunity to win two yearly memberships.

Hometown Hockey will be taking place in Cochrane February 11 and 12.