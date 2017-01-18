Challenges Ahead For Education

Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer is enjoying her new position in the Wildrose Party.

Aheer was recently named Shadow Minister for Education and Status of Women.

A long time teacher herself, Aheer said recent decisions like the one affecting a Home School Program was extremely tough on parents.

"These are tax dollars and we want to make sure that they are all being spent appropriately, but my goodness, there's about a thousand ways that the (Education) Minister could have handled this that would have not thrown these families under the bus."

Looking ahead to the next year, Aheer worries about the impact the Carbon Tax will have on school boards.

"The NDP ran on a campaign of reducing school fees, well, they're not going to be able to do that, let alone that everything is gonna be more expensive as a result of this for Parents."

According to Aheer and the Wildrose Party, there's been no clarity as to whether any school boards will be exempt from the tax, meaning some will have to pull from their reserves.

Aheer hopes concerned Albertans like you will help push for more clarity on the issue.

"I think we're going to see a lot of feedback from that. I think there's going to be a ton of people that are going to be sending information and letting the Government know how this impacted them, at least I hope they do."

