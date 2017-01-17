RCMP Ask For Help Identifying a Theft Suspect

Cochrane RCMP had another busy morning.

On January 17 at 4:37am, a middle aged Caucasian female was seen approaching a house in the community of the Willows.

RCMP say the female suspect is observed walking up to the victims porch and stealing stored tires.

The suspect then loaded the tires into the an older, lighter colored GMC pick up truck with missing rims on the rear passenger side and a stainless steel brush bar with the help of an unidentified male.

RCMP say it appears the team was driving through the neighbourhood taking various items out of peoples front yards.

Cochrane RCMP Corporal Troy Savinkoff, says the female is very distinguishable by her unique vintage looking long fur coat. The video footage will be very helpful in catching these suspects; it is imperative anyone who has any information to contact the RCMP.

"We have noticed sometimes people will give the information over social media and not call into the RCMP station. It is important for people with that information to take the extra step and report it to us, as we won't always see it online."

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for this crime; if you have any information contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at (403)851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

