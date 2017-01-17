Garland Trial Recounts Gruesome Details

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The trial of former Airdronian Douglas Garland is already starting to intensify. 

On Tuesday, January 17th, Garland's elderly parents were called to the witness stand. 

It's believed that the bodies of 5-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes, were disposed of on the Garland's property just East of Airdrie. 

Garland is accused of killing the three over a petty business dispute with Alvin Liknes. 

All eyes will be on the Calgary courts, as the trial is scheduled to last five weeks. 

