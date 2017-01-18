RVS Revises Transportation Policy

The Rocky View School Board Meeting on January 12, included the first reading of a revised Transportation policy for the school division.

Colleen Munro, Chair of the board, said that most of the changes were merely language changes, with two exceptions.

"1.6 and 1.9 are the two substantive changes and the rest are just grammatical and cleaning things up for clarity."

Munro said the articles were removed as they no longer reflect the current situation in Rocky View.

"They're being deleted because we no longer have any applicable circumstances that address those articles in the school division."

Article 1.6 addressed students grandfathered into the transportation policy from the 1989 and 1995 annexed zones. Those students have since graduated, and there are no new students that fall under that category.

Article 1.9 addressed transportation to private kindergartens. All private kindergartens have since become a part of the school division.

At the meeting, the possibility was raised that further and more substantial changes might need to be made to the transportation policy. Munro said that those changes could still be a long ways off.

"I would expect that if there are substantive changes that need to be made, it will be likely driven by the budget and that will come to the board this spring."

