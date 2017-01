Airdrie RCMP are still looking into a mischief case from late October.

According to police, some time on the night of October 24, the windows of two pieces of construction equipment were smashed at a site between the neighbourhoods of Coopers, Morningside and Hillcrest.

The RCMP is seeking the public's assistance with this case, if you have any information about the incidents contact the detachment at (403) 945-7200.

