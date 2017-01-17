Looking To Identify

Cochrane RCMP are seeking your assistance in locating two men in connection to a theft from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Just before 10 am on January 13, two males entered the store and stole a large number of items.

To deter employees, the two men paid for a small number of inexpensive items but when exiting the store the security scanner beeped.

RCMP say when approached the suspects ran out and fled in a black Ford F-150 with stolen AB plate BLJ4612.

The two men are described as:

Suspect one is Caucasian, roughly 5'10, pudgy build, black coat/blue jeans, carrying a lap top bag.

Suspect two slim build wearing all black

If you recognize either individual contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

