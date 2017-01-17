RCMP Spread Message of Intersection Safety

The RCMP want drivers to know that January is Intersection Safety Month.

“Never assume the other drivers are always going to do the right thing at an intersection. You should ALWAYS check for vehicles approaching the intersection to make sure they are going to stop completely or yield the right of way. Safe driving means that we are constantly watching the road and other drivers to avoid dangerous collisions,” said Insp. Steve Daley, RCMP.

Between 2010 and 2014, there were 315 people killed in collisions at intersections and 39,791 injured. About 86 per cent of collisions are due to driver error.

"Intersections are designed to allow motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to interact with each other safely. Ignoring traffic signs or signals, refusing to yield for pedestrians, and following too close are all significant causes of casualty collisions in our province," said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation.

For more information, visit the Government of Alberta website.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]