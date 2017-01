A string of break and enters at businesses in the Downtown area are under investigation by the RCMP.

Cst. Jennifer Weedmark said the break and enters have been happening since December, with three reported the weekend of January 13-15.

According to Weedmark, no one was injured or present for any of the crimes.

As the matter is still under investigation, the RCMP are withholding some details relating to the incidents.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]