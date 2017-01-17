Four-Legged Volunteers Needed in Airdrie

The Chestermere Therapy Dog Society is poised to start work in Airdrie.

After three years working in neighboring communities, founder and president Steve King said they are excited to begin operating in Airdrie schools and seniors homes.

"We have a couple of volunteers living in Airdrie who will be working with myself to start offering therapy dogs into the Airdrie area. We're just on the point now of trying to find people who may have dogs that are appropriate to become therapy dogs, and to start the work in the school in Airdrie and the seniors homes."

King said the goal of the organization is to help students and seniors through connecting them to therapy dogs, whether that means getting students to read more or helping to reduce stress and anxiety.

Before CTDS can start operating in Airdrie, they need to find four-legged volunteers.

"Our number one priority right now is to find people with good dogs in the Airdrie area who would make excellent therapy dogs for us, and then once we've got the dogs lined up, we'll then approach the schools and the seniors homes."

King said that before they are confirmed, potential therapy dogs go through a thorough vetting process to see if they have what it takes. This includes preliminary health checks, as well as determining if the dog is obedient and calm. King said that he looks for dogs wit good temperament, rather than specific types of breeds. Once King has conducted a preliminary evaluation, the dog must be looked at by a vet, and the owner must submit to a police background check.

To learn more, visit the Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society's website or facebook page.

