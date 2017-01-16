  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A string of vehicle thefts kept Cochranites on their toes on Monday, January 16th.

Between 7:20 am and 8:30 am, Cochrane RCMP received four complaints of stolen vehicles.

"The investigation is of course progressing, and in looking at them, it's certainly possibly that some of them might be related, but we're not prepared at this time to say that they definitley are related." said Cpl. Bethany Hoskin, Cochrane RCMP. 

Of the vehicles stolen, three had keys in or near them, and another was hotwired. They are described as:

  1. Blue 2016 Chevorlet Silverado, with a "Bugaboo Landscaping" decal on the side. Stolen from Springbank. Alberta licence plate BVS 3075.
  2. Burgundy 2007 Honda Ridgeline, with a burgundy topper. It was stolen from Bow Meadow in Cochrane. Alberta licence plate BDP 7681.
  3. Silver 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, stolen from West Pointe subdivision. Alberta licence plate BKM 2117.
  4. White 2010 Ford F-150, stolen from Jumping Pound Subdivision in Cochrane. Alberta licence plate BVP 1623.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Do not approach any of the vehicles if spotted. Contact the local dispatch line when safe to do so. 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Morning Vehicle Thefts Shock Town of Cochrane

A string of vehicle thefts kept Cochranites on their toes on Monday, January 16th.

Snowbirds Just Want To Fly

Long nights and dreadfully cold temperatures are pushing you and the rest of Airdrie out to the sun.

Week Begins with Road Closure

A section of First Avenue will once again be closed January 16 and 17 as city crews work to repair two more water valves.

Mayor For A Day Returns

Another City of Airdrie Tradition is opening up it's seast...literally.

Former Airdronian Faces One of 2017's Biggest Trials

One of the year's biggest court cases will get underway on Monday, January 16th.

Icy Roads On The Weekend

Gusting winds and icy patches made for harsh conditions for some local commuters.

Local Business Falls Victim on Friday the 13th

Airdrie Family Eye Doctors was hit with a bold theft on Friday, January 13th.

Airdronians Search For Answers Within

Airdrie's first spiritual event centre 'Spirit Within' held it's grand opening on Saturday, January 14th.

The Bigger, the Better

Most Airdronians have chosen to use bigger blue bins as part of the City's mandatory curbside recycling program.

RCMP Seeks To Diversify Through Hiring

The RCMP is looking to diversify its ranks, and will be holding a career presentation to that end.

Red Kettles Bring in Over A Million

Despite a rough start, Lt. Col Larry Martin with the Salvation Army said this years' Red Kettle campaign was a success.

A Once In A Century Opportunity

It was one of the biggest battles of the First World War and now you can see it up close on its 100th Anniversary.

City Hopes You'll Pick Up The Phone

The City of Airdrie is currently conducting its annual Citizen's Satisfaction Survey.

Consulting the Public, Can Cochrane Do Better?

A recent social media post about bridge location has some community members wondering about the process surrounding public consultation.

Business Addresses Miscalculation

A funeral company in Airdrie has apologized after accidentally over charging their Carbon Tax Fee.

RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Overall, Airdrie RCMP is happy with the low number of impaired driving cases over the holidays.

Little Mail Equals Little Waste

The City of Airdrie is pushing many ways for you to reduce waste in 2017, including how to deal with unwanted mail.

Last Call For Christmas Trees

Time is running out to recycle your old Christmas tree.

Rocky View Begins Early Registration

Early registration begins January 16 for students attending RVS for the 2017/18 school year.

City Crews Cannot Clear Curb to Curb

If you live on certain streets, you can make snow removal easier by moving your car.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Local Transit Discussions Can Start Anytime

Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

Cops on the Lookout for Counterfeit Cash

Civic Elections Are Coming

Thieves Hit Shoppers Drug Mart

First Court Appearance for Men Accused of Murder

The Power of a Positive Community

Community Kitchen Brings Airdronians Together

Surprising Alternative To Get Your Dog Active

Making The List For Love

Looking At The Boundaries

Rotary and Hitmen Partner Up

It's Still Cold

Meet Airdrie's New Years Baby

Not Everyone Supports Cochrane Butting Out

Early Registration Begins

Richards Weighs In On Liberal Cabinet Shuffle

Building Creativity For Crossfield Youth

First Ave Closures Postponed

AIWC Receives a Mountain of Support

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Dance, Meditation,and Movement

17 January 2017 6:30 pm - 18 January 2017 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Meal

27 January 2017 6:00 pm

Airdrie Victory Church, Airdrie





TD Presents - Airdrie Mayor's Night of the Arts Awards

28 January 2017 6:30 pm

Bert Church Live Theatre





Login