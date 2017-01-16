Morning Vehicle Thefts Shock Town of Cochrane

A string of vehicle thefts kept Cochranites on their toes on Monday, January 16th.

Between 7:20 am and 8:30 am, Cochrane RCMP received four complaints of stolen vehicles.

"The investigation is of course progressing, and in looking at them, it's certainly possibly that some of them might be related, but we're not prepared at this time to say that they definitley are related." said Cpl. Bethany Hoskin, Cochrane RCMP.

Of the vehicles stolen, three had keys in or near them, and another was hotwired. They are described as:

Blue 2016 Chevorlet Silverado, with a "Bugaboo Landscaping" decal on the side. Stolen from Springbank. Alberta licence plate BVS 3075. Burgundy 2007 Honda Ridgeline, with a burgundy topper. It was stolen from Bow Meadow in Cochrane. Alberta licence plate BDP 7681. Silver 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, stolen from West Pointe subdivision. Alberta licence plate BKM 2117. White 2010 Ford F-150, stolen from Jumping Pound Subdivision in Cochrane. Alberta licence plate BVP 1623.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Do not approach any of the vehicles if spotted. Contact the local dispatch line when safe to do so.

