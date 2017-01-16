Snowbirds Just Want To Fly

Long nights and dreadfully cold temperatures are pushing you and the rest of Airdrie out to the sun.

Local travel agents including Angela Kibsey from Tier One Travel say they've been swamped. Kibsey finds the timing a bit puzzling.

"It's been absolutely ballistic. One of the agents in the office said that when Trump got in, I don't know if that has anything to do with it but we have been swamped."

Kibsey says cold weather is the biggest factor in the vacation rush. Some people are so desperate to get out, it's almost last minute.

"People aren't booking 6 months in advance anymore, 8 months in advance for hot spots. Some are if it's an Anniversary or if it's a group. Most people are booking and it's within 45 days of departure."

Despite the troubles in the economy, many local snowbirds are still finding a way to get out and enjoy the sun, with places like Cuba are some of the most popular destinations.

