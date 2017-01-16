Week Begins with Road Closure

A section of First Avenue will once again be closed January 16 and 17 as city crews work to repair two more water valves.

First Avenue is scheduled to be closed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday as repairs take place on valves on Albert Street. In the meantime, traffic will be rerouted through neighbouring streets.

According to Jill Iverson with the City of Airdrie, the repairs are on schedule so far, and crews expect to start repaving First Avenue on the morning of Wednesday January 18 in time to have it open later that day.

