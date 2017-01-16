Mayor For A Day Returns

Another City of Airdrie Tradition is opening up it's seast...literally.

Airdrie's Mayor For A Day Challenge is back and now the City is looking for fresh ideas from local students.

Students from Grades 5-12 can apply now along with a new idea for the City or a change they'd like to see to a current policy.

Applications will be accepted from now until February 17th with the final judging taking place in March.

Find more on the City of Airdrie's website.

