Gusting winds and icy patches made for harsh conditions for some local commuters.

Despite a Chinook in the air, windy and icy conditions caused many vehicles to hit the ditch on rural roads, with one accident tying up Range Road 11 on the afternoon of January 15th.

The winds and ice also caused a rollover on the QE II, north of the city.

